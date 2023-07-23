This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: ACX grantee Yoram Bauman continues his climate change work. This time he's trying to get a proposition on the Utah ballot for a revenue-neutral replacement of some sales taxes with carbon taxes. He needs 135,000 signatures by November but only has 15,000 so far. If you're in Utah, consider volunteering to help gather signatures. And if you're interested in climate-related grantmaking, he estimates that $100K - $200K in campaign funds would give him a strong chance of getting the remaining signatures in time; email yoram@standupeconomist.com for details.

2: Kalshi is trying to get CFTC permission to run some political prediction markets in the US again, maybe with good implications for other markets if they succeed. CFTC comment period ends tomorrow (sorry), I am slightly more optimistic that these make a difference after the FDA retracted its telemedicine plan based on them. News article here, discussion on the subreddit here, and the CFTC’s comment page is here.

3: There’s still a Berkeley meetup today (7/23), see more here, and I’m still finalizing travel plans for NYC which will probably involve a Manhattan meetup next Sunday (7/30) at 3. I’ll make a top-level post about it once my travel plans are confirmed.