Why: Philip Tetlock, co-author of Superforecasting and co-founder of the Good Judgment Project and the Forecasting Research Institute, is in town and has kindly agreed to come to an ACX meetup.

When: Sunday, July 23, 1:00 PM.

Where: Rose Garden Inn, 2740 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. I will also be attending.

I’ll check the comments to this post in case there are any questions.