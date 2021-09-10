Washington DC Meetup This Saturday
...
When: Saturday, September 11th, 5 PM
Where: decent.search.hurls, aka the patio and lot around 1002 N St. NW.
Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.
Also, me! I’ll be there on my meetups tour and hope to meet many of you.
If you’re somewhere other than DC, check the spreadsheet to find the closest meetup to you.
