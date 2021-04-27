Verses Written On The Occasion Of Getting The COVID Vaccine
To the tune of the prologue to Les Misérables
To the tune of:
CHORUS OF EPIDEMIOLOGISTS:
Lock down, lock down
Show mercy if you can
Lock down, lock down
To save your fellow man
CITIZEN ONE:
The spring is here
The sun is in the sky
CHORUS:
Lock down, lock down
Or thousands more will die
CITIZEN TWO:
I've done no wrong
I want to cut my hair
CHORUS:
Lock down, lock down
The virus doesn't care
CITIZEN THREE:
A single hug
One hug is all I ask
CHORUS:
Lock down, lock down
Six feet and wear a mask
CITIZEN FOUR:
When I get free, you won't see me
Here for dust
CHORUS:
Lock down, lock down
We're sorry, that's the rule
CITIZEN FIVE:
How long, O Lord
Before my kids have school?
CHORUS:
Lock down, lock down
Show mercy if you can
Lock down, lock down
To save your fellow man
NURSE:
Now bring me patient number twenty-three
You will be getting your vaccine from me
You know what that means
ME:
Yes, it means I'm free!
NURSE:
No!
Large gatherings could still transmit
You're still at risk
ME:
I'm thirty-six and fit!
NURSE:
You're in the herd
ME:
I barely leave my room
My social life is close to death
And I've been stuck here -
NURSE:
- You'll be stuck again
Unless you learn to value expertise
ME:
I know the value of these thirteen months
Because of expertise
NURSE:
Two days to find the key
The rest, because bureaucracy
Yes, patient twenty-three
ME:
Time’s up, I’m gonna go
NURSE:
And here's your passport
Do not forget your card
Do not forget it
Patient twenty-three
CHORUS:
Lock down, lock down
New variants are near
Lock down, lock down
You'll always live in fear
ME:
Freedom is mine. The earth is still.
I feel the wind. I breathe again.
And the sky clears
The world is waking.
Drink from the pool. How clean the taste.
Never forget the year of waste.
Nor forgive the FDA
For what they've done.
They are the guilty - every one.
The day begins
And now let's see
What this new world
Will do for me.
