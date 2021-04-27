To the tune of:

CHORUS OF EPIDEMIOLOGISTS:

Lock down, lock down

Show mercy if you can

Lock down, lock down

To save your fellow man

CITIZEN ONE:

The spring is here

The sun is in the sky

CHORUS:

Lock down, lock down

Or thousands more will die

CITIZEN TWO:

I've done no wrong

I want to cut my hair

CHORUS:

Lock down, lock down

The virus doesn't care

CITIZEN THREE:

A single hug

One hug is all I ask

CHORUS:

Lock down, lock down

Six feet and wear a mask

CITIZEN FOUR:

When I get free, you won't see me

Here for dust

CHORUS:

Lock down, lock down

We're sorry, that's the rule

CITIZEN FIVE:

How long, O Lord

Before my kids have school?

CHORUS:

Lock down, lock down

Show mercy if you can

Lock down, lock down

To save your fellow man

NURSE:

Now bring me patient number twenty-three

You will be getting your vaccine from me

You know what that means

ME:

Yes, it means I'm free!

NURSE:

No!

Large gatherings could still transmit

You're still at risk

ME:

I'm thirty-six and fit!

NURSE:

You're in the herd

ME:

I barely leave my room

My social life is close to death

And I've been stuck here -

NURSE:

- You'll be stuck again

Unless you learn to value expertise

ME:

I know the value of these thirteen months

Because of expertise

NURSE:

Two days to find the key

The rest, because bureaucracy

Yes, patient twenty-three

ME:

Time’s up, I’m gonna go

NURSE:

And here's your passport

Do not forget your card

Do not forget it

Patient twenty-three

CHORUS:

Lock down, lock down

New variants are near

Lock down, lock down

You'll always live in fear

ME:

Freedom is mine. The earth is still.

I feel the wind. I breathe again.

And the sky clears

The world is waking.

Drink from the pool. How clean the taste.

Never forget the year of waste.

Nor forgive the FDA

For what they've done.

They are the guilty - every one.

The day begins

And now let's see

What this new world

Will do for me.