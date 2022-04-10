Lots of people only want to go to meetups a few times a year. And they all want to go to the same big meetups as all the other people who only go a few times a year. In 2022, we set up one big well-telegraphed meetup in the fall as a Schelling point for these people.

This year, we’re setting up two. We’ll have the fall meetup as usual. If you only want to go to one meetup a year, go to that one. But we’ll also have a spring round. If you only go to two meetups a year, come to this one too!

You can find a list of cities and times below. If you want to add your city to the list, fill in this form; if you have questions, ask meetupsmingyuan@gmail.com .

AMMAN, JORDAN

Contact: Daniel (dnledvs@gmail.com)

Date: May 21

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: 8G3QXW3H+W3

Location: We'll meet at Dali cafe in Jabal Weibdeh, and will be sitting at the outdoor tables. I'll be wearing a red shirt and will have a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Notes: We're trying to grow the community, so feel free to bring a friend!

AMSTERDAM

Contact: Pierre (pierreavdb@gmail.com)

Date: May 15

Time: 3:00 PM

Coordinates: 9F469VPC+HX

Location: (Tentative) Westerpark, on the side of Ijscuypje

Group info: Amsterdam Rationality Dojo has regular social meetups

ANN ARBOR, MI

Contact: Sam (samrossini9@gmail.com)

Date: April 23

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: 86JR778F+H3

Location: We will meet at the Burns Park Warming Hut, at the tables behind the hut. I'll be wearing black and carrying a white sign with "ACX" on it.

Group info: Ann Arbor ACX has been meeting regularly since 2019, contact Sam to learn more

ATHENS, GREECE

Contact: Elias (minus42cgn@gmail.com)

Date: April 27

Time: 7:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865RWMRV+P3

Location: Stavros Niarchos Park, Great Lawn, 37.941753, 23.692632

ATLANTA, GA

Contact: Steve (steve@digitaltoolfactory.net)

Date: May 14

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V8

Location: Bold Monk Brewing 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW suite d-1, Atlanta, GA 30318

Notes: The meetup will be either upstairs or in the outside area. I will have a sign that says "ACX Atlanta"

Group info: SSC Atlanta meets monthly

AUSTIN, TX

Contact: Silas Barta (sbarta@gmail.com)

Date: June 4

Time: 12:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862487GM+95

Location: Brewtorium, indoors, at the tables with signs. Address: 6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin, TX, 78752

BALTIMORE, MD

Contact: Rivka (rivka@adrusi.com)

Date: April 14

Time: 8:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774M+4W

Location: Performing Arts and Humanities Building, UMBC. We will be outside and I will have a sign

Group info: We meet every Sunday at 7pm. Half are virtual and half are in person.

BANGALORE, INDIA

Contact: Faiz (faiz_abbas@protonmail.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 4:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR

Location: Matteo Coffea, Church Street, near MG road

Group info: Bangalore SSC has been meeting monthly since 2018

BANGKOK, THAILAND

Contact: Robert Hoglund (robert.d.hoglund@gmail.com)

Date: April 30

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P52PGVW+HQ

Location: Open House at Central Embassy. Located at the top floor of the mall.

Notes: Please RSVP so I know if there is interest.

BELLINGHAM, WA

Contact: Alex (bellinghamrationalish@gmail.com)

Date: April 27

Time: 6:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84WVQG45+XM

Location: Elizabeth Station, 1400 W Holly St, Bellingham, WA 98229. We'll be outside if the weather is nice (inside if not), and we'll have a sign.

Notes: Please RSVP on Meetup (though we do have regular attendees who don't use Meetup, it'll help me assess new turnout)

Group info: Bellingham Rationalish Community is a recently formed group. The ACX Schelling Meetup 2022 will be our second meeting, not including the Schelling Meetup 2021 that predated the group but has highly overlapping attendance

BERKELEY, CA

Contact: Mingyuan (meetupsmingyuan@gmail.com)

Date: May 7

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVPCP+VP

Location: UC Berkeley, the lawn just north of Free Speech Bikeway and east of the traffic circle

Group info: The Bay Area has lots of events, announced on the mailing list and Facebook

BERLIN, GERMANY

Contact: ChristianKl (christian.kleineidam@gmail.com)

Date: April 18

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9G2+JG

Location: Turmstraße 10, 10559 Berlin

BERN, SWITZERLAND

Contact: Daniel Staudenmann (dd14214@gmail.com)

Date: May 4

Time: 7:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR9XC2Q+3G

Location: Grosse Schanze, Statue vor dem Uni Hauptgebäude

Notes: Please text Daniel at +41793180836 to RSVP and if you can't find us

BIRMINGHAM, UK

Contact: Tom A (askew.thomas@gmail.com)

Date: April 30

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C4WF3HX+FM

Location: Yorks Cafe & Coffee Roasters, 29 / 30 Stephenson St, Birmingham B2 4BH

BOSTON, MA

Contact: Robi Rahman (robirahman94@gmail.com)

Date: May 14

Time: 5:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VCG+7R

Location: John F. Kennedy Park, Cambridge, Massachusetts, near the picnic tables

Notes: Text Robi at 703-981-8526 if you can't find the group. Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/408685214418835/

Group info: Boston ACX meets monthly

BOULDER, CO

Contact: Josh (josh.sacks+acx@gmail.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 4:00 PM

Coordinates: 85GP2V96+JQ

Location: 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder CO, 80301

Notes: LW Event: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/AuA4RapP9FFw5QH6i/boulder-acx-meetup-sun-apr-24

BRISTOL, UK

Contact: Nick Lowry (thegreatnick@gmail.com)

Date: April 23

Time: 7:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3VFC66+VG

Location: Advance Retreat, 18a Backfields Ln, St Paul's, Bristol BS2 8QW

Notes: Small venue, will mostly be Rats/EAs. The venue is a video game cafe but will be people in attendance who don't care for video games, and lots of of opportunities to socialise.

Group info: Bristol Rationality Café is an offshoot of Bristol's very active EA community

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, TX

Contact: Kenny Easwaran (easwaran@gmail.com)

Date: April 29

Time: 5:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8625JMFC+5J

Location: Back patio of Torchy's Tacos, on the east side of Texas A&M campus, at Texas Ave and Walton Dr. I'll have brightly colored hair and perhaps a yellow umbrella.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

Contact: Timothy Underwood (timunderwood9@gmail.com)

Date: May 7

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXG2CW+FF

Location: In the middle of Gulliver Park on Margit Sziget, I'll have an umbrella and a big copy of a book by Richard Dawkins in Hungarian

Group info: ACX/LW Budapest meets once a month

CALGARY, AB

Contact: David Piepgrass (qwertie256@gmail.com)

Date: April 16

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: 9538324C+CH9

Location: Marlborough Mall, Food Court

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Andy B (andy.bachler@gmail.com)

Date: April 13

Time: 5:45 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4FC+34

Location: Badger & Co (a pub in ANU). I will be wearing glasses and will have a sign with ACX MeetUp on it.

Notes: Apologies that this might be tricky to get to for some people but the parking at ANU should be a bit easier after 5pm!

CARDIFF, WALES, UK

Contact: A. - Cardiff (strmnova@gmail.com)

Date: May 20

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3RFRM6+PX

Location: Servini's at The Summerhouse - Bute Park, Cardiff CF10 3DX

Group info: I don't know anyone else in Cardiff who's into EA and am trying to start a community here.

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, IL

Contact: Ben (bmcfluff@gmail.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q4F+H4

Location: UIUC main quad, south end.

Notes: RSVPs (by email) appreciated but not at all required

CHIANG MAI

Contact: Walker (hwalkeredwards@gmail.com)

Date: April 28

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: 7MCWQXQH+FJ

Location: Outside Alt_Chiang Mai Coworking Space

CHICAGO, IL

Contact: Todd (todd@southloopsc.com)

Date: May 7

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: 86HJV9F9+CV

Location: South Loop Strength & Conditioning (Upstairs Mezzanine)

Notes: Check out meetup details (and add future events to your calendar) here: https://chicagorationality.com

Feel free to come even if you haven't done the reading!

Group info: Chicago Rationality meets on the first Saturday of every month

COLOGNE (KÖLN)

Contact: Marcel Müller (marcel_mueller@mail.de)

Date: April 23

Time: 5:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97

Location: Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln (Cologne)

Notes: Since Covid rates are still very high in Germany attendees must be fully vaccinated and tested on the same day. Self tests are accepted and available at the meetup location, so there is no need for people to go out of their way to get tested beforehand. Also, weather permitting, the meetup will mostly be outside on our patio.

Group info: Contact Marcel if you want to subscribe to the mailing list for the LW/ACX Cologne meetup group

COLUMBUS, OH

Contact: Daniel (daniel.m.adamiak@gmail.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 3:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FVX3C3+RG7

Location: Clifton Park Shelterhouse (this is in the SW corner of Jeffrey Park).

Group info: We meet ~monthly, contact Daniel to learn more

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Contact: Søren Elverlin (soeren.elverlin@gmail.com)

Date: May 28

Time: 3:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMH38+GF

Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 Copenhagen S

COVENTRY, UK

Contact: Thomas Read (thomas.read.acx@gmail.com)

Date: April 30

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C4W9CJR+6R

Location: We'll be on the grass next to the Oculus building in the University of Warwick — I'll be wearing an orange scarf.

DALLAS, TX

Contact: Ethan (ethan.morse97@gmail.com)

Date: May 1

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645V76G+P2

Location: Flag Pole Hill Park. We'll be at the west side picnic tables and have a sign that says "Schelling Meetup".

Notes: We'll have food and soft drinks. Free parking is available in the lot or along Doran Circle and there are public restrooms available. If it is more than drizzling rain, we will meet at White Rock Coffee. Please RSVP to Ethan if you plan on attending, but you're welcome even if you don't RSVP!

Group info: We are a friendly and welcoming group of about 15-20 active meetup attendees. We have an in-person meetup every other week; activities include discussion groups, book club, board game night, and outdoorsy events.

DENVER, CO

Contact: Ian (iansphilips@gmail.com)

Date: April 16

Time: 10:00 AM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FQP2WX+G3

Location: City Park Pavilion, I'll wear a pig shirt and have a sign that says ACX meetup

DETROIT, MI

Contact: Matt Arnold (matt.mattarn@gmail.com)

Date: May 7

Time: 8:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR9WG9+R6

Location: Tenacity Craft, 8517 2nd Ave, Detroit MI 48202

DUBLIN, IRELAND

Contact: Lblack (bayesianconspirator@protonmail.com)

Date: April 23

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PRP+JV

Location: Clement & Pekoe coffee shop, 50 William St S, Dublin 2

Group info: We have meetups once per month. Email me if you want to be added to our Telegram group.

DURHAM, NC

Contact: William D Jarvis Jr. (willdjarvis@gmail.com)

Date: April 21

Time: 7:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4Q3+RW

Location: Ponysaurus Brewing

Group info: Triangle ACX/EA meets every Thursday

EDINBURGH

Contact: Sam (acxedinburgh@gmail.com)

Date: April 23

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRW9+M8

Location: Pleasance Cafe, EH8 9TJ

Group info: ACX Edinburgh is active; email acxedinburgh@gmail.com to be added to their mailing list or WhatsApp group

EDMONTON, AB

Contact: JS (ta1hynp09@relay.firefox.com)

Date: April 28

Time: 6:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558GGFM+88

Location: Duggan's Boundary Irish Pub

Notes: See the event page for detailed information.

Group info: We currently meet on the last Thursday of each month.

FALMOUTH, CORNWALL, UK

Contact: Tom Minns (tminns@btinternet.com)

Date: April 23

Time: 12:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C2P4WVJ+PP

Location: Gyllyngvase Beach

GRASS VALLEY, CA

Contact: Max Harms (raelifin@gmail.com)

Date: April 16

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84FW6W8H+F5

Location: Condon Park at a picnic table between the prospector statue and the pond

HALIFAX, NS

Contact: ideopunk (conorbarnes93@gmail.com)

Date: April 23

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJCQ6+V9

Location: Coburg Social. We will have a blue pyramid for identification.

Notes: There's a grand total of three known rationalists in Halifax, and we want more of them.

HARRISBURG, PA

Contact: Eric Borowsky (harrisburgeric@gmail.com)

Date: April 16

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G57468+H7

Location: Cafe Fresco restaurant in Harrisburg

Group info: Harrisburg has regular ACX meetups; contact Eric for more info

HELSINKI, FINLAND

Contact: Joe Nash (joenash499@gmail.com)

Date: April 26

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65WCW+QM

Location: Oluthuone Kaisla, Vilhonkatu 4. I'll have a notebook that says ACX on the table.

HUNTSVILLE, AL

Contact: Nate (natestrum@rocketmail.com)

Date: April 17

Time: 11:00 AM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866MP9CP+HV

Location: Fresko Grille Modern Mediterranean

IBADAN, NIGERIA

Contact: Mo (fromoneaddicttoanother@gmail.com)

Date: May 30

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FV5CRMP+9R

Location: Word of Grace Family church, Ologun-eru Ibadan

IRVINE, CA

Contact: Nick (cohenskijanuary1@mail.com)

Date: May 7

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8554M526+6H

Location: Irvine, University Town Center Benches

KANSAS CITY, MO

Contact: Alex (alex.hedtke@gmail.com)

Date: June 3

Time: 6:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86F72CM7+V5

Location: Minsky’s Pizza - 5105 Main St. Tell the hostess you are here for the ACX meetup (we will be located in their dedicated meeting room)

Notes: We'll be discussing A Human's Guide to Words, but if you haven't read it, please don't let that stop you from attending!

Group info: Kansas City Rationalists has regular events

KRAKÓW, POLAND

Contact: Mateusz Bagiński (bagginsmatthew@gmail.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 2:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2X3W2V+GG

Location: Mleczarnia Cafe

LAGOS, NIGERIA

Contact: Damola (social@damolamorenikeji.com)

Date: May 4

Time: 12:12 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FR5G97X+62

Location: Alvan Ikoku Gardens, 1 Alvan Ikoku Road, University of Lagos, Yaba, Lagos. (We’ll be sitting close to the second tree).

LAS VEGAS, NV

Contact: Jonathan Ray (ray.jonathan.w@gmail.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85864PFF+3P

Location: Desert Breeze Park at one of the southern pavilions with an ACX sign

Group info: Subscribe to the LessWrong group or Substack to get notified about future Vegas ACX meetups

LINCOLN, UK

Contact: Tobias (tobias.showan@yahoo.co.uk)

Date: April 16

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5X6C9R+XM

Location: Nosey Parker (inside or out depending on the weather.) Look for the chap with the ACX sign.

Group info: It's literally just me.

LISBOA, PORTUGAL

Contact: Luís Campos (luis.filipe.lcampos@gmail.com)

Date: May 14

Time: 3:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRPW+WF

Location: Gulbenkian Garden, in the grassy hill over the the lake, close to "Cafetaria do Museu Gulbenkian". Look for the person with the really pink/red shirt.

Notes: You can RSVP to this event on LessWrong.

Group info: The joined ACX/Rationality/EA group meets every month.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA

Contact: Demjan (demjan.vester@gmail.com)

Date: May 5

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FRP3F3W+FX

Location: The stairs leading up to the Tivoli Park promenade, I will be holding a tablet with ACX written on it.

LONDON, UK

Contact: Edward Saperia (ed@newspeak.house)

Date: April 15

Time: 6:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGWGH+3F

Location: Newspeak House, 133-135 Bethnal Green Road, E2 7DG.

An accessible indoor space as well as a covered, heated outdoor terrace.

Notes: Please register: https://lu.ma/ACXLondonApr2022

The last London ACX meetup was pretty large - it would be great to have some helpers. Contact @edsaperia if you're interested.

Group info: London Rationalish meets on the second Sunday of each month. Subscribe to https://tinyletter.com/ACXLondon to keep up with future ACX London meetups.

LOS ANGELES, CA

Contact: Robert (bobert.mushky@gmail.com)

Date: April 20

Time: 6:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85632H87+P5

Location: 3266 Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Group info: Los Angeles Rationality meets every Wednesday

MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Laurens (laurensk90@gmail.com)

Date: April 30

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F27RMWR+42

Location: Grote Looierstraat 15A

MADRID, SPAIN

Contact: Pablo V (pvillalobos at protonmail dot com)

Date: April 25

Time: 6:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC897+F7Q

Location: El Retiro Park

Group info: There is no ACX group per se, but a subgroup of the EA/rationality community.

MEMPHIS, TN

Contact: Michael (michael19571202@outlook.com)

Date: April 16

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867F5X2P+RHC

Location: French Truck Coffee at Crosstown Concourse, Central Atrium, 1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104

MEXICO CITY

Contact: Francisco (fagarrido@gmail.com)

Date: May 7

Time: 4:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CRH5+J2

Location: Cafe Toscano

Notes: Please RSVP at fagarrido@gmail.com. The place is not very large, so if there is too much interest I may change the location.

MIAMI, FL

Contact: Eric Magro (eric135033@gmail.com)

Date: April 17

Time: 5:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXRR65+W7

Location: Buckminster Fuller's Fly's Eye Dome, 140 NE 39th St #001, the group will be seated at a table on the west side of the dome. There will be an ACX MEETUP sign on the table but the quickest way to find us will be to send a message to me by e-mail or on the Discord server.

Notes: You can RSVP to this event on LessWrong

Group info: Miami ACX has been meeting monthly for several years

MOBILE, AL

Contact: Susan (susanstrum@protonmail.com)

Date: April 11

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862HMXV3+FM

Location: Greer's St. Louis Market - rooftop deck

MONTREAL, QC

Contact: E (90u610sye@relay.firefox.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 12:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC89+37

Location: Jeanne-Mance Park, at the corner of Duluth and Esplanade. Will be wearing a grey baseball cap.

Notes: Please check the LW event page the day of in case of cancellation due to rain (you can also RSVP).

MUMBAI, INDIA

Contact: Priyansha (priyansha.bajoria@gmail.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 4:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ3R5M+JJ

Location: Earth Cafe @ Waterfield, Hill Road, Bandra

Notes: Please RSVP at priyansha.bajoria@gmail.com. It would help me plan better

NEW YORK, NY

Contact: Shaked (shaked.koplewitz@gmail.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 4:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX9M+4J

Location: South Meadow, Lower Manhattan, by Warren st & River terrace (near the pavilion) - Look for signs that say "ACX Meetup" or familiar faces

Group info: Overcoming Bias NYC meets weekly and has been active since 2009

OMAHA, NE

Contact: TracingWoodgrains (tracingwoodgrains@gmail.com)

Date: April 30

Time: 11:00 AM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86H6724Q+HF

Location: Spielbound Board Game Cafe

Notes: I am happy to run meetups but will not be here long-term, so would prefer the area to have a more stable host.

OTTAWA, CANADA

Contact: Tess (rationalottawa@gmail.com)

Date: May 28

Time: 6:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q697XV+4V

Location: We'll meet on the North side of Dow's Lake, at the statue called The Man With Two Hats, and we'll have a sign that says ACX on it.

Group info: The Ottawa group meets monthly

OXFORD, UK

Contact: Sam Brown (ssc@sambrown.eu)

Date: April 20

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WPQX6+QQ6

Location: Pub garden of The Star, Rectory Road

Group info: Oxford Rationalish meets semi-regularly. There's also a very active EA community in Oxford.

PARIS, FRANCE

Contact: Olivier (geranium.slimy657@mailer.me)

Date: May 12

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4V86J+GQ

Location: Garden of palais royal, next to the louvres. If the weather is bad we will decide of a nearby fallback location.

Notes: Don't hesitate to bring a friend, usual attendance has been max ~20 people for quarterly meetups.

Group info: SSC Paris has quarterly meetups, coordinated on Discord. If you don't want to install discord, tell me by mail to add you to the mailing list.

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Contact: Wes and Diana (wfenza@gmail.com)

Date: April 15

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR3M+9J

Location: Uptown Beer Garden, 1500 JFK Boulevard

PHOENIX, AZ

Contact: Ben Morin (benjamin.j.morin@gmail.com)

Date: April 30

Time: 11:00 AM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8559FWF6+P8

Location: Encanto Park, Phoenix

PISA, ITALY

Contact: Raffaele (raffaelesalvia@alice.it)

Date: April 30

Time: 5:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FMGPC92+M3

Location: We will meet in Piazza dei Cavalieri. The date and time are flexible; please contact me if you wish to come but would prefer a different day.

PITTSBURGH, PA

Contact: Justin (pghacx@gmail.com)

Date: April 16

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2C3PR+QP7

Location: Frick Park, by the Beechwood Gate Entrance. Weather forecast is currently sunny, but we'd like to plan an indoor contingency option in case there's heavy precipitation, so please email to confirm.

Notes: (Emailing will provide a contact method if we have to change venue, and also give an approximate headcount when choosing the contingency indoor venue.)

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO

Contact: Drew (andrew.d.cutler@gmail.com)

Date: April 13

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76GJJWPH+WQ

Location: Tohuka Park, in the main pavilion

PORTLAND, OR

Contact: Sam Celarek (support@pearcommunity.com)

Date: April 24

Time: 4:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG9G7+XWG

Location: 1548 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97232 with a Large "PEAR" sign outside of the Building

Notes: Call me (Sam) at 513-432-3310 if you can't find it. Please RSVP on Meetup or LessWrong so we can guesstimate food better.

Group info: Portland Effective Altruism and Rationality is very active. We have book clubs, bi-weekly ai safety meet-ups, bi-weekly topical meet-ups, bi-weekly socials, and have an active Discord.

PRAGUE, CZECHIA

Contact: Jiří Nádvorník (jiri.nadvornik@efektivni-altruismus.cz)

Date: April 26

Time: 6:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2P3CRW+FP

Location: Teahouse Dharmasala

Group info: Prague has a thriving, active rationality and EA community

RENO, NV

Contact: Steven Lee (stevenbrycelee@gmail.com)

Date: April 23

Time: 3:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85F2G46W+FG

Location: Crissie Caughlin Park

Notes: I'll be wearing a red shirt, over by the benches if we can get space. There's some parking on site, otherwise, street parking is available as well

RIGA, LATVIA

Contact: Andis (cerulean.lemniscate@protonmail.com)

Date: April 16

Time: 4:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86X426+Q5Q

Location: Bastejkalns (on top of the hill)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Contact: Ross (wearenotsaved@gmail.com)

Date: April 23

Time: 3:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+VH

Location: Liberty Park Just across the parking lot from the ChargePoint stations

Group info: Salt Lake City has regular meetups, contact Ross for more info

SAN DIEGO, CA

Contact: Julius (julius.simonelli@gmail.com)

Date: May 7

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544PVQ8+MF

Location: We'll meet near the bench in Bird Park. I'll wear a red shirt.

Group info: San Diego ACX meets roughly once a month

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Contact: Maggie (reduplicate.totto@gmail.com)

Date: April 16

Time: 4:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VQJF4+6G

Location: Mission Creek Park Pavilion

SEATTLE, WA

Contact: Nikita (sokolx@gmail.com)

Date: May 1st

Time: 5:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJM7H+4Q

Location: Optimism Brewing Company (1158 Broadway, Seattle). There's board games you can borrow and feel free to bring board games (or other cool stuff) of your own. The bar has both beer and non-alcoholic options. The organizer will be wearing an orange hoodie.

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or on the Facebook event

Group info: Seattle has an active rationality/EA community that meets about twice a week

SEVILLA, SPAIN

Contact: Edu (edur.acx@gmail.com)

Date: April 30

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8C9P92F6+3R

Location: Parque de María Luisa. I'll be on the grass behind the Museum of Popular Arts and Traditions. I'll be the guy next to an "ACX" sign, a white wooden chair, and a cardboard ukulele with a tiny cardboard hat on it.

SINGAPORE

Contact: Paul Pondi (rishifromsg@gmail.com)

Date: April 16

Time: 6:30 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH57VW2+G3

Location: Tables near the Tea Express, SMU School of Economics, 178903

Notes: After some time, everyone gets up and changes tables to get a chance to talk to more people. Then we all will go for dinner nearby.

SKOPJE, MACEDONIA

Contact: Qantarot (info@kantarot.mk)

Date: April 20

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GH3XCVH+8Q

Location: Terrace of gastroteka Siesta

SOFIA, BULGARIA

Contact: Anastasia (sofia.acx.meetup@gmail.com)

Date: May 15

Time: 4:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GJ5M8GW+J9

Location: Borisova garden, "Сенчестата градинка в Борисовата", located in the southern part of Borisova Garden, close to the tennis courts

Notes: You can RSVP on LessWrong. We're gathering in the Shadе garden. It is a bit difficult to locate, so if you can't find it via the coordinates or google maps, please send me an email and I'll happily collect you from whatever part of Borisova Garden is convenient for you.

Group info: Sofia has monthly meetups; contact Anastasia to learn more

ST. LOUIS, MO

Contact: John Buridan (littlejohnburidan@gmail.com)

Date: May 28

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJM3M+PV

Location: The Picadilly at Manhattan

SUNNYVALE, CA

Contact: IS (svmeetup@protonmail.com)

Date: May 14

Time: 2:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849V9XG6+X9F

Location: Washington Park, 840 W Washington Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086; On the roundish grassy area in the northeast corner of the park; we'll have a dark blue picnic blanket and a ACX Meetup sign attached to a red camping chair.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Eliot (redeliot@gmail.com)

Date: April 21

Time: 6:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH46F4+98

Location: Lvl 2, 565 George Street, Sydney

Group info: Sydney Rationality has been meeting monthly since 2014.

TOKYO, JAPAN

Contact: Harold (hgodsoe@gmail.com)

Date: May 14

Time: 10:00 AM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJPV2+RF

Location: Justanotherspace 1 Chome-3-9 Kamimeguro, Meguro City, Tokyo 153-005

Group info: ACX Tokyo has been active monthly since the summer of 2021.

TORONTO, ON

Contact: Sean A. (seanaubin@gmail.com)

Date: May 1

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2JHQR+2X

Location: The Bentway, underneath the Gardener Expressway, by the picnic tables

Notes: If it is colder than 10° C, I will change the location to ProteinQure with vaccine passport checks.

VANCOUVER, BC

Contact: Tom Ash & Dirk Haupt (events@philosofiles.com)

Date: April 20

Time: 7:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR7WGH+PH

Location: East Van Brewing, at Commercial & Venables. We'll have a sign on the table.

Notes: We'll have open discussion and beers, plus games! This coinciding with 4/20 (and this being Vancouver and all), we'll have some discussion of drugs and rationality, and are soliciting reading suggestions thereon. And Dirk (aka Cornelis) will be running games like Mafia to help new folks get to know people. For more see the Facebook event.

WASHINGTON DC

Contact: Cassander (cursedcassander@gmail.com)

Date: April 23

Time: 7:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WX4F+VC

Location: 1002 N Street NW - It's a house, follow the sign for "Free Utility"

Notes: We're 3 blocks from the Vernon Square Metro and street parking is easy. There's also a paid lot 1210 9th Street and whoever claims it first can have the space in my garage.

Group info: We meet once a month downtown, and often have additional boardgaming days, hikes, or other events at other locations. To find out more, sign up for the Facebook or Google Groups.

WATERLOO, ON

Contact: Jenn (hi@jenn.site)

Date: May 15

Time: 1:00 PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFF7H+F3F

Location: At the benches lining the south of Waterloo Public Square. I'll be wearing white doc martens and carrying an "ACX" meetup sign. From the square we can decide where to have lunch :)

Notes: If it's rainy, we'll meet under the covered entrance to the Starbucks at 95 King St S instead. Not inside - the shaded area where the outdoor tables are.

Group info: I used to host regular SSC meetups but have since lost the energy needed to sustain that. However, I'd be interested in trying to restart with a co-host if anyone else is interested.