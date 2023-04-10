Many cities have regular Astral Codex Ten meetup groups. Twice a year, I try to advertise their upcoming meetups and make a bigger deal of it than usual so that irregular attendees can attend. This is one of those times.

This year we have spring meetups planned in over eighty cities, from Tokyo to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Thanks to all the organizers who responded to my request for details, and to Meetups Czar Skyler and the Less Wrong team for making this happen.

You can find the list below, in the following order:

Africa Asia-Pacific (including Australia) Europe (including UK) Latin America North America (including Canada)

There should very shortly be a map of these meetups on the LessWrong community page.

Within each section, it’s alphabetized first by region, then by city - so the first entry in Europe is Basel, Switzerland. Sorry if this is confusing.

I’ll provisionally be attending the Berkeley meetup on May 6th. Skyler will provisionally be attending Manhattan, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, and Berkeley.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine!

2. You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise); RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and let them tell you if there are last-second changes. I’ve also given email addresses for all organizers in case you have a question.

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:



1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).

2. Bring blank labels and pens for nametags.

3. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.

4. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and if you try to organize some kind of “fun” “event” it’ll probably just be annoying.

5. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.

6. In case people want to get to know each other better outside the meetup, you might want to mention reciprocity.io, the rationalist friend-finder/dating site.

7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup, the LessWrong team did it for you using the email address you gave here. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).

If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org.

The meetups!

Africa

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN

Contact: Daniel

Contact Info: dnledvs[at]gmail.com

Time: Sunday, April 23rd, 03:00 PM.

Location: I'll be at La Familia (Hai Cinema) at 3pm on Sunday 23 April.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6GPHRJR5+JFQ

LAGOS, NIGERIA

Contact: Damola

Contact Info: social[at]damolamorenikeji[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, May 17th, 01:13 PM

Location: Lekki Leisure, Lagos. We will be overlooking the beach, sitting on the table to your left.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FR5CFF6+GR

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ZYDgJkMFZ4dEGuJJa/lagos-nigeria-acx-meetups-everywhere-2023

Asia-Pacific

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA

Contact: Kabir

Contact Info: rudrakabir[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 06:00 PM

Location: Ares Cafe, SBR. I will be wearing a shirt with birds on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JMJ2FVM+48

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/n9yE7TRGWdiCEa3Wf/ahmedabad-ssc-spring-meet

BANGALORE, INDIA

Contact: Nihal M

Contact Info: propwash[at]duck[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 07th, 04:00 PM

Location: Matteo coffea, church Street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mkgmobxKDwntMNneL/bengaluru-lw-acx-social-meetups-meetups-everywhere-spring

DELHI, INDIA

Contact: Suryansh Tyagi

Contact Info: suryansh[at]firstbelief[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 21st, 04:30 PM

Location: Altogether Experimental, Saket. https://maps.app.goo.gl/bauZmakWdTQ6QLwB7

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JWVG59X+75

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/38trvhGajHKCJLGsM/acx-meetup-in-delhi-1

Notes: Please join the WhatsApp group using this link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jph8xQOprnK1mA7DBKkWOS

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

Contact: Yi-Yang

Contact Info: yi[dot]yang[dot]chua[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 06th, 02:00 PM

Location: Tedboy @ Jaya One

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PM34J9M+3X

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/oBGirTDWQp57ARbJH/acx-ssc-kuala-lumpur-meetup-1

MUMBAI, INDIA

Contact: PB

Contact Info: e2y94n1nv[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 16th, 03:00 PM

Location: We will be meeting at the gazebo in Heritage Gardens park in Powai.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ4W76+XM

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/HevjhH2whhdp2fFcG/acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2023

Notes: The park doesn't have a clear sign saying 'heritage gardens' but is opposite Glen Heights and can be found easily using maps (https://goo.gl/maps/ZondD21UeDJshSnV9).

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Eliot

Contact Info: Redeliot[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 20th, 06:00 PM

Location: Lvl 2, 565 George St, Sydney, NSW

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH46F4+894

Event Link: https://meetu.ps/e/LWZ63/sqK6x/i

Notes: I am a regular host of Sydney Rationality events.

TOKYO, JAPAN

Contact: Harold

Contact Info: rationalitysalon[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 13th, 10:00 AM

Location: Nakameguro (Contact for details)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJPV2+QFW

Event Link: https://www.meetup.com/acx-tokyo/events/lvvvzsyfchbrb/

Notes: https://rationalitysalon.straw.page/

Europe

BASEL, SWITZERLAND

Contact: Robert

Contact Info: Inn_Ganges_Seine[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Thursday, May 04th, 07:30 PM

Location: Valhalla Bar, I will put a sign on the tables

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9HH3P+78

Notes: Happy to meet you all :)

BELGRADE, SERBIA

Contact: Dušan and Tatiana

Contact Info: tatiana[dot]n[dot]skuratova[at]efektivnialtruizam[dot]rs

Time: Sunday, April 16th, 03:00 PM

Location: Bar Green House, Dr. Dragoslava Popovica

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RF7G+36

Notes: Organized by EA Serbia, welcoming everyone including non ACX people if you'd like. Bring coloured eggs for Serbian Egg battles as it'll be easter, or we can provide some :) RSVP mandatory!

BERLIN, GERMANY

Contact: Christian Kleineidam

Contact Info: christian[dot]rationality[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 04:00 PM

Location: Turmstr. 10, 10559 Berlin Moabit

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9G2+JG

Event Link: https://www.meetup.com/lesswrong-rationality-waitbutwhy-slatestarcodex-berlin/events/292739359/

BORDEAUX, FRANCE

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: acx-meetup-2023-04-22[at]weboroso[dot]anonaddy[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 05:00 PM

Location: Place Victoire, south of the column/the Turtles. I wear a mask in places with a lot of strangers, and I will be holding a foldable-keyboard handheld. I will also write an A4 ACX Meetup sign. https://www.openstreetmap.org/?query=44.83054%2C-0.57268#map=19/44.83057/-0.57262

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRCJG+7XG

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/muYXAfbsJj4RCkEYY/ssc-acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-bordeaux-22-april-17-00

BREMEN, GERMANY

Contact: Rasmus

Contact Info: ad[dot]fontes[at]aol[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 23rd, 03:00 PM

Location: Theaterberg (Wallanlagen). I'll carry a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3RG7+G47

COLOGNE, GERMANY

Contact: Marcel Müller

Contact Info: marcel_mueller[at]mail[dot]de

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 05:00 PM

Location: A house at Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln. Ring the doorbell to be let in.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+96H

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Contact: Søren Elverlin

Contact Info: soeren[dot]elverlin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 13th, 03:00 PM

Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 Copenhagen S

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMH38+GC

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/iiNaqC3xiRAxWwj6M/astralcodexten-lesswrong-meetup-4

DUBLIN, IRELAND

Contact: Rian O Mahoney

Contact Info: maturely[dot]ravioli78[at]mailer[dot]me

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 12:00 AM

Location: Clement & Pekoe, 50 William St S, Dublin 2, D02 DE93

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PRP+JV

Notes: Here is a link to our WhatsApp groupchat ->https://chat.whatsapp.com/Fg9KWUEqyUU3RauvsXtMxo

FREIBURG, GERMANY

Contact: Omar

Contact Info: info[at]rationality-freiburg[dot]de

Time: Friday, April 28th, 06:00 PM

Location: Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9 (inner courtyard), 79100 Freiburg

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9

Event Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/events/2023-04-28-acx-meetups-everywhere/

HELSINKI, FINLAND

Contact: Joe Nash

Contact Info: joenash499[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 27th, 06:00 PM

Location: Dubliner, Mannerheimintie 5, Helsinki. We'll be in the private room named Guinness Lounge, find it and come in.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65W9R+Q5C

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Z6YdnP4xaqFCdbht5/helsinki-rationalish-april-2023-meetup

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY

Contact: Marcus

Contact Info: mail[at]marcuswilhelm[dot]de

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 03:00 PM

Location: We meet on the KIT campus on the grass in front of Audimax, next to the large sculpture with the intertwined tubes

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXC2C68+X5

Notes: An event post will be created on the Karlsruhe Rationality Group on LessWrong; see there for more recent updates (e.g. in case of rain).

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND

Contact: Jan

Contact Info: acxmeetuplausanne[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Monday, May 08th, 07:00 PM

Location: Louis Bourget Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR8GH9Q+PW

LISBON, PORTUGAL

Contact: Luís Campos

Contact Info: luis[dot]filipe[dot]lcampos[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 03:00 PM

Location: In Jardim Amália Rodrigues, close to Linha d'Água cafe, in the top of a hill, below a bunch of trees.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V8

LONDON, UK

Contact: Edward Saperia

Contact Info: ed[at]newspeak[dot]house

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 10:00 AM

Location: Newspeak House

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGWGH+3F7

Notes: Please register via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/astral-codex-ten-meetup-tickets-591452770157

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN

Contact: Pablo

Contact Info: pvillalobos[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Monday, April 17th, 06:00 PM

Location: Mercado de San Ildefonso. Calle de Fuencarral, 57, 28004 Madrid. We'll be at the first or second floor, with an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC7FX+MJ

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/5xzuWjNo6vDzhDo7K/acx-meetup-1

MUNICH, GERMANY

Contact: Erich

Contact Info: erich[at]meetanyway[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, April 12th, 06:30 PM

Location: We'll be in the inner courtyard of the Sandstr. 25. There will be signs leading the way.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWH4HX4+JF

OSLO, NORWAY

Contact: Hans Andreas

Contact Info: acxoslomeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 01:00 PM

Location: Café Billabong, Bogstadveien 53 0366 Oslo

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFGWPH7+RQ

Event Link: https://www.meetup.com/acx-oslo/events/292450262/

Notes: Don't feel pressured to order anything!

OXFORD, UK

Contact: Sam

Contact Info: ssc[at]sambrown[dot]eu

Time: Wednesday, April 19th, 06:30 PM

Location: The back room of The Star pub on Rectory Road, with a sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WPQX6+QP6

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE/PARIS, FRANCE

Contact: Épiphanie Gédéon

Contact Info: iwonder[at]whatisthis[dot]world and co-organizer: sobrvseq[at]mailer[dot]me

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 05:30 PM

Location: We'll be at Caroussel Garden (near the Louvres and Tuileries, left of the Arch from the Louvres), on the grass near the statues. We'll have an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4V86J+GH

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/vPBHTaKgEnA4N8PdC/acx-spring-meetup

Notes: We also have a discord ( https://discord.gg/2U9qhR2suc ) or matrix bridge ( https://matrix.to/#/#ssc-paris:matrix.org )

ROME, ITALY

Contact: Grigorio

Contact Info: Greghero12[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 29th, 06:00 PM

Location: We'll be at Parco di centocelle train station, I'll be wearing a red shirt

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FHJVHF9+R6

Notes: If you're in Rome and we've never had the pleasure of meeting, that'd be a shame worth rectifying, no?

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, GALICIA, SPAIN

Contact: Javier

Contact Info: javier[dot]prieto[dot]set[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 05:00 PM

Location: caféLaMorena. Rúa de San Clemente, 6, 15705 Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña. https://maps.app.goo.gl/FJ9vPnNTXcsvPx4LA. I'll be wearing an EAGx LatAm hoodie and maybe put up an ACX sign or something. Will sit outside, weather permitting, and inside otherwise.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CJHVFH3+M76

SOFIA, BULGARIA

Contact: Anastasia

Contact Info: sofia[dot]acx[dot]meetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 23rd, 04:00 PM

Location: Shades Garden (in Borisova Garden)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GJ5M8GW+J9

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/4R5BHXhBW7puyXTvg/sofia-acx-spring-2023-schelling-meetup-mini-meetups

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Contact: Marina

Contact Info: marina[dot]sharoian[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 14th, 01:30 PM

Location: Stockholm djurgården

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFW84G7+F5

Event Link: https://fb.me/e/BIw4V0S8

TALLINN, ESTONIA

Contact: Andrew West

Contact Info: andrew_n_west[at]yahoo[dot]co[dot]uk

Time: Thursday, April 20th, 07:00 PM

Location: St Vitus, Tallinn. I am the guy with a suit, a beard, and a book. I shall attempt to make a sign if I get there early enough.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6CPRH+MQ

TOULOUSE, FRANCE

Contact: Alfonso

Contact Info: barsom[dot]maelwys[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 28th, 07:00 PM

Location: Le Biergarten, 60 Gd Rue St Michel, 31400, Toulouse. If the weather permits, we'll be sitting outside with a sign saying ACX MEETUP on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FM3HCQW+9H

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND

Contact: MB

Contact Info: acxzurich[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Saturday, April 29th, 03:00 PM

Location: Blatterwiese in front of the chinese garden

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9H32+RG

Latin America

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Contact: Nikita Sokolsky

Contact Info: sokolx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 16th, 06:00 PM

Location: Soles restaurant. We will have an ACX Meetup sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/77CHMHMP+6W

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/YsGiAZnZvcvG2CG5s/acx-everywhere-punta-cana-dr

North America

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA

Contact: Steve French

Contact Info: steve[at]digitaltoolfactory[dot]net

Time: Saturday, April 29th, 02:00 PM

Location: Bold Monk Brewing. 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW. Suite D-1. Atlanta, GA 30318, USA. Look for the Yellow ACX Table Sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V8

Event Link: https://www.acxatlanta.com

Notes: Please RSVP

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Silas Barta

Contact Info: sbarta[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, June 03rd, 12:00 PM

Location: The Brewtorium, 6015 Dillard Cir A, Austin, TX 78752

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862487GM+95

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/HXxiXZ2xwDE9mK84L/austin-tx-acx-shelling-meetup-2023

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA

Contact: Rivka

Contact Info: rivka[at]adrusi[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 23rd, 07:00 PM

Location: UMBC outside of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building, on the north side. I will have a sign that says ACX meetup. Parking is free on the weekends. If it’s raining, we will be inside of the Performing Arts building, on the ground floor just inside the entrance.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53

Notes: We are an active group that meets every Sunday at 7 PM. Half are virtual and half are in person. There will be snacks and drinks.

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: bellinghamrationalish[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, April 12th, 06:30 PM

Location: Elizabeth Station, 1400 W Holly St #101, Bellingham, WA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84WVQG45+XP5

Event Link: https://www.meetup.com/bellingham-rationalish-community/events/292457847/

Notes: We're an established group that meets roughly monthly

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Saturday, May 06th, 01:00 PM

Location: Rose Garden Inn, a rationalist event space at 2740 Telegraph Ave. Come in through the front gate on Telegraph.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5

Notes: The Bay rationality community has a mailing list (https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong) a Discord server (https://discord.gg/Yqus2bFhww) and a Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/566160007909175) There are dinner meetups every Thursday at 7 PM in the East Bay, and occasional meetups in SF and South Bay.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: Dan and Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 04:00 PM

Location: JFK Memorial Park, Cambridge, MA, USA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VCG+7W

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8A7tdTvvKBBiByinn/boston-acx-spring-schelling-point-meetup-1

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA

Contact: Forrest

Contact Info: forrest[dot]csuy[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 29th, 02:00 PM

Location: Battery Park, in the southern section of the park, near the William Wells statue. I will have an "ACX Meetup" sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87P8FQJJ+83P

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/bdHzoDJ3eA9MGJgmT/burlington-vt-spring-acx-meetup

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA

Contact: David P

Contact Info: qwertie256[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 02:00 PM

Location: inner City Brewing

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95372WVC+62

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, ILLINOIS, USA

Contact: Ben

Contact Info: cu[dot]acx[dot]meetups[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 03:00 PM

Location: Siebel Center for Computer Science, room 3401

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q7G+H8F

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/hvhXp3CFqYdotRjs7/meetups-everywhere-spring-2023

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA

Contact: Todd

Contact Info: info[at]chicagorationality[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 06th, 02:00 PM

Location: South Loop Strength & Conditioning – upstairs in the mezzanine.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9F9+CV

Event Link: https://chicagorationality.com

Notes: We will be hosting lightning talks from Chicago Rationality meetup attendees for the May meetup. Join our Discord for more info: https://discord.gg/eDHq3TXrH3

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA

Contact: Russell

Contact Info: russell[dot]emmer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 23rd, 03:00 PM

Location: Clifton Park Shelterhouse, Jeffrey Park, Bexley. We will be at one of the tables with an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FVX3C3+QF

Notes: Please send an email if you'd like to join our mailing list for future invitations.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Ethan

Contact Info: ethan[dot]morse97[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 30th, 12:00 PM

Location: Whole Foods, 11700 Preston Rd Ste 714, Dallas, TX 75230. We’ll be upstairs in the back room near the windows.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2J

DENVER, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Eneasz

Contact Info: embrodski[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 23rd, 03:00 PM

Location: The location for our monthly meetups is the clubhouse in Eneasz's neighborhood. It's called Silver Valley. The Club House is just west of the address here: 8769 W Cornell Ave, Lakewood, CO 80227-4813. There's a pool and tennis court right by it, and lots of visitor parking all around.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPMW64+MW

Notes: The meetup is open format, and will last until 9pm. Come at your convenience and stay as long or short as you like. They'll be a few silly games, and some snacks and drinks, including alcohol.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA

Contact: Joseph

Contact Info: ta1hynp09[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 27th, 07:00 PM

Location: Underground Tap & Grill. 10004 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1R3. We will have an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558GGR5+JP

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/MiZ6vuG8nwwDqPSLo/acx-meetups-everywhere-2

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: chuckwilson477[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 07th, 05:00 PM

Location: 501 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA. Whole Foods Market inside seating area. There should be no cost to park in the Whole Foods Parking Garage. Once inside, go down the escalator and walk through the grocery store towards the checkout lanes. We will be in the seating area right past the self-checkout stations on the south end of the building. Look for a table with an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX4V26+5W

Event Link: https://www.meetup.com/miami-astral-codex-ten-lesswrong-meetup-group/events/292636146/

Notes: Hosted by the local ACX group that does meetups throughout south Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Come join our Discord! https://discord.gg/tDf8fYPRRP

GRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Max Harms

Contact Info: Raelifin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 30th, 02:00 PM

Location: Weather permitting: Condon Park near the prospector statue. Email me so that in case of rain I can let you know where my apartment is.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84FW6W8H+F5

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Joe Brenton

Contact Info: joe[dot]brenton at yahoo

Time: Sunday, May 21st, 01:00 PM

Location: 711 Milby St, Houston, TX 77023. Segundo Coffee Lab, inside the IRONWORKS through the big orange door, look for the ACX MEETUP sign at the entrance

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PMV6+V6

Event Link: https://discord.gg/DzmEPAscpS

Notes: We have a growing ACX, LW, EA scene in Houston with weekly Social meetups, monthly EA-specific meetups, monthly gaming meetup and monthly Thought-Gym (short form presentations & discussion).. Join our Discord server (https://discord.gg/DzmEPAscpS) where we will post additional coordination details. You can also tag me in a message or DM me on the server (Joe Brenton#4719).

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA

Contact: Alex Hedtke

Contact Info: alex[dot]hedtke[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, April 28th, 06:30 PM

Location: Minsky's Pizza

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86F74C58+CWV

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact: Jenn

Contact Info: hi[at]jenn[dot]site

Time: Thursday, April 13th, 07:00 PM

Location: Room C, Kitchener Public Library, Central Branch

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFG37+3C

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/356ktNDSxLzbcG2Lc/acx-spring-meetups-everywhere

Notes: Also counts as Waterloo, Ontario

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA

Contact: Jonathan Ray

Contact Info: ray[dot]jonathan[dot]w[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 23rd, 12:00 AM

Location: At Little Avalon with a giant ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85864MWX+PJ

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Vishal

Contact Info: Use the LAR Discord

Time: Wednesday, April 12th, 06:30 PM

Location: 11841 Wagner St, Culver City, CA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/WvXnkMCpd34NgYDkJ/los-angeles-ca-acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-2023-lw-acx

Notes: Questions should be posted in the LAR discord (https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN), or by contacting "Vishal" in DMs via discord.

MANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, USA

Contact: Mike

Contact Info: park-mike[at]outlook[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 13th, 06:00 PM

Location: Find the flagpole at top of hill next to library

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H9QFFH+J7

Notes: I will be wearing a green hat.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Robi Rahman

Contact Info: robirahman94[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 30th, 03:00 PM

Location: Rockefeller Park, at the pavilion located at River Terrace and Warren Street.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX9M+3M

MASSAPEQUA (LONG ISLAND), NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Gabe

Contact Info: gabeaweil[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 29th, 08:30 PM

Location: 47 Clinton Pl., Masspequa NY 11758

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8MG4F+3XR

Notes: Please RSVP via e-mail if you plan to attend.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: michael[at]postlibertarian[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 13th, 01:30 PM

Location: French Truck Coffee, Crosstown Concourse, Central Atrium. 1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 We'll be at a table with a sign that says ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867F5X2P+QHC

Notes: We meet monthly and we have a Discord: https://discord.gg/3C74kCmsD9

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Eric

Contact Info: eric135033[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 21st, 05:00 PM

Location: 140 NE 39th St #001. Miami, FL 33137. Buckminster Fuller Fly's Eye Dome. Look for a paper sign that says ACX MEETUP west of the dome.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXRR65+V3

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/MtJ7qgnfwuzuYzPcM/miami-acx-meetups-everywhere-2023

Notes: Miami ACX started in 2017 and hosts events on a regular basis in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Visit the LessWrong event link for more details including links to our Facebook, Meetup, and Discord.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA

Contact: Timothy

Contact Info: tmbond[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 30th, 01:00 PM

Location: Meet at Sisters' Sludge Coffee Cafe and Wine Bar. I will be wearing a "Wall Drug" souvenir shirt with a Jackalope being abducted by a UFO.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WQM6+P89

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ceFbzaHFvET4wghBT/twin-cities-acx-meetup-april-2023

Notes: Make sure to RSVP so I can give a headcount to the Sisters. Also, they don't charge me for a large reservation but they do ask that everybody who attends purchase something - if you prefer I will buy you something, no questions asked.

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, CANADA

Contact: Henri Lemoine

Contact Info: acxmontreal[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 01:00 PM

Location: Old Orchard pub & grill, at 20 Prince Arthur street W.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC7G+CW2

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/gthqrT5Q5TLDohrRQ/acx-montreal-meetup-april-22th-2023

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA

Contact: Natasha Mott (@theory_gang)

Contact Info: nnmott[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 03:00 PM

Location: The Pinewood Social, 33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/868M565J+9V

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Willa

Contact Info: walambert[at]pm[dot]me

Time: Sunday, April 30th, 10:30 AM

Location: Pagoda & Oriental Garden, 265 W Tazewell St, Norfolk, VA 23510. We'll aim to sit or stand (recommendation: bring a folding chair) at the side of the Pagoda facing Freemason Harbor. I will wear a green shirt, green & yellow hat, and have an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8785RPX4+W36

Notes: We may decamp by 12:45 to wander around downtown and/or get lunch. Possible after-meetup hangout! If you can't make it to the meetup but can do lunch or something a little later, please email me. In Norfolk on a Wednesday in the future? We regularly meet Wednesday evenings at Fair Grounds (cafe in Ghent) from 17:00-19:30. There are meetups in Richmond or occasionally in Charlotesville. Check out Virginia Rationalists on LessWrong for Upcoming Events: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/pLEbtx3BbdaLMXZKi

NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: Alex Liebowitz

Contact Info: alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com

Time: Friday, May 19th, 06:00 PM

Location: Progression Brewing Co doesn't reserve specific tables, but I talked to a manager and he says he'll make sure there is enough general room for us. We'll probably go with outside if the weather is favorable and a good table is available, inside if not. Just wander around and look for a bunch of nerds with an "ACX Meetup" sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9899F+C4

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/JyWmazpyCpkjeAvGb/northampton-ma-acx-meetup-meetups-everywhere-2022-edition

Notes: This is the Meetups Everywhere Spring 2023 edition of a meetup that started in the 2018 Meetups Everywhere. At most meetups we get about 5-7 people out of a rotation of 15-20; Meetups Everywhere events tend to get a boost and we get closer to 8-10. Looking forward to a fun time!

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA

(see Berkeley)

OTTAWA, CANADA

Contact: Tess Walsh

Contact Info: rationalottawa[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, May 12th, 06:00 PM

Location: We'll be meeting in Commissioner's Park north of Dow's Lake, find us near the statue of The Man With Two Hats, there will be a large yellow sign that says ACX facing the statue.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q697XV+4V

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalottawa/?ref=share_group_link

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Wes

Contact Info: wfenza[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 27th, 06:30 PM

Location: Philadelphia Ethical Society. 1906 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6WRXG+FQ

Event Link: https://discord.gg/W5rsVbdJUM?event=1090645327809363979

Notes: Free Dim Sum!

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Justin

Contact Info: pghacx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 02:00 PM

Location: Mellon Park, by the rose garden (the part of the park that's just SOUTH of Fifth Ave and just west of Beechwood Blvd; please refer to the coordinates for a more exact location) In the event of rain, our indoor contingency plan is to instead meet nearby at Galley Bakery Square (if looking for us at the Galley, be aware that there is also upper level. Justin will alert the group emailing list at least an hour before the event if we shift to indoor location, and also provide a follow-up email with the table number; if you wish to be added to this list prior to the event, please email him)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2F32J+VW

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA

Contact: Samuel Celarek

Contact Info: scelarek[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 13th, 05:00 PM

Location: 1548 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG8MX+JV

Event Link: https://www.meetup.com/portland-effective-altruists-and-rationalists/events/sbndssydcgbgc/

Notes: If people would like to give a short presentation or lead a breakout activity, we will have a room set aside specifically for that at the event. Please fill out this google form to let me know what you would like present: https://forms.gle/opTeAXa5esPuxdBP9

RESEARCH TRIANGLE (RALEIGH-DURHAM), NORTH CAROLINA, USA

Contact: Logan

Contact Info: RTLW[at]googlegroups[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 13th, 07:00 PM

Location: By the Ponysaurus Brewing Company

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4Q4+Q2C

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Cedar

Contact Info: cedar[dot]ren[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 06th, 02:00 PM

Location: 2nd Floor of Whole Foods at 2024 W Broad St

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG4Q+Q4

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/h7x78HikDmsXfwwue/rva-meetup

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: alexc[at]aya[dot]yale[dot]edu

Time: Sunday, April 23rd, 02:00 PM

Location: Boulder Coffee Company at 100 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14620. I'll be wearing a green shirt, and I'll make an ACX Meetup sign for the table. I'm a slightly pudgy male in my 50s.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M449WX+C3

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA

Contact: Ross

Contact Info: wearenotsaved[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 03:00 PM

Location: Liberty Park North of the Chargepoint Station

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+VM

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Alexander

Contact Info: alexander[at]sferrella[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 16th, 12:00 PM

Location: "Elsewhere Bar and Grill", at the entrance from the river walk; an 'ACX' sign will be on a table facing the river and I will be wearing a black cowboy hat

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3CGP9+JM

Event Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationality-san-antonio/

Notes: The email address is real; I bought the domain to have it

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Julius

Contact Info: julius[dot]simonelli[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 01:00 PM

Location: Bird Park - I will be wearing a red shirt and there will be a sign that says Astral Codex Ten

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544PVQ8+M6

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA

(see Sunnyvale)

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Dan

Contact Info: thehalliard[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 29th, 12:30 PM

Location: We'll meet at Garfield Park, either at the picnic tables or on a blanket in a sunny spot somewhere. I'll be wearing a gray t-shirt.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/848VXX54+2VC

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Spencer

Contact Info: speeze[dot]pearson+acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 02:00 PM

Location: Volunteer Park, by the amphitheater. I'll have a folding table set up, and probably a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJMJM+56

SUNNYVALE (SOUTH BAY SF AREA), CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Allison

Contact Info: southbaymeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 29th, 02:00 PM

Location: Washington Park (840 W Washington Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086) We'll be in the northeast end of the park, under the trees in a large grassy area. There will be a folding table with an ACX Meetup sign taped to it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849V9XG6+X9J

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8v8KcRGRBesXaXeox/south-bay-acx-ssc-spring-meetups-everywhere

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact: Sean Aubin

Contact Info: seanaubin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 16th, 02:00 PM

Location: In the basement of the MaRS Discovery District Atrium, there is a food court with ample customizable seating and is friendly to loitering. I'll be there wearing a neon yellow jacket and have a small sign with "Applied Rationality Toronto" on it.. To get to the food court, enter from MaRS from University avenue. Walk until you see escalators. Go down the escalators. The food court is behind the escalators. If you are lost, ask for directions to the food court from any of the security guards.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ56+XMC

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, USA

Contact: Nate

Contact Info: natestrum[at]rocketmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 22nd, 12:00 PM

Location: Strange Brew Coffeehouse (1101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401). We'll have a sign that says "ACX."

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865J6C6W+5X

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Contact: Tom Ash

Contact Info: events[at]philosofiles[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 20th, 07:00 PM

Location: East Van Brewing, at Commercial & Venables. We'll be on the top floor, and have a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR7WGH+PH

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1214528206120446/

WASHINGTON, DC, USA

Contact: Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Saturday, April 29th, 07:00 PM

Location: Froggy Bottom Pub: 2021 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WX33+3J

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/DRrEn7GDz8GksBdMR/washington-dc-acx-mini-meetups-everywhere-spring-2023

Notes: Group Info: Washington DC ACX/SSC has had an active group since the first Meetups Everywhere in 2017. We have socials, hikes, board game days, and other cultural events. We've collaborated with other nearby groups on EA topic focused discussions and rationality Dojo-type events. There exist two facebook groups for DC:https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/433668130485595

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact: Jenn

Contact Info: hi[at]jenn[dot]site

Time: Thursday, April 13th, 07:00 PM

Location: Room C, Kitchener Public Library, Central Branch

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFG37+3C

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/356ktNDSxLzbcG2Lc/acx-spring-meetups-everywhere

Notes: Also counts as Kitchener, Ontario

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, USA

Contact: NR

Contact Info: mapreader4[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 15th, 12:00 PM

Location: 1275 1st Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906. We'll be in the south of the Earhart Hall lobby (not the dining court) near the piano, and I will be wearing a green shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GG+728

Notes: We had a meetup during the previous ACX Everywhere and that was quite enjoyable!

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Rob

Contact Info: RobRoyACX[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 27th, 11:00 AM

Location: Grandview Public Market. 1401 Clare Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. We'll be at the northeast outside area, sitting at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it. Parking is free at an adjacent lot, and there may also be a free valet service.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWXP+GH

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acx-meetups-everywhere-rationality-in-west-palm-beach-tickets-608249630017

Notes: See our Eventbrite for more details, including meetup opportunities in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach.