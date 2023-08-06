This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Due to changing plans, I might not be able to make it to Manifest, currently less than 50-50 chance, sorry if you were hoping to see me there.

2: I’m traveling and might be even worse at responding to emails than usual for a while.