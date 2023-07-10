Open Thread 284
This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:
1: Applications are open for EAGxNYC, an effective altruist conference in New York City. Whether or not you’re attending the conference, there will be a public ACX meetup open to everybody right next to the conference venue (in the food court of Brookfield Place), Saturday, August 19, 4 - 7 PM.
