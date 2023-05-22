This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: ACX Grants update: 1DaySooner is surveying people who have been involved in conducting phase III clinical trials (eg doctor, nurse, statistician, recruitment coordinator) to get their opinion on human challenge trials. If you're in this category and willing to help, go to hctexpertopinion.com

2: I published the first Book Review contest finalist, Cities And The Wealth Of Nations / The Question Of Separatism, last week, and I’m happy with both the review and the interesting comments it sparked off. See the threads on import substitution vs. specialization, fixed exchange rates, optimum currency areas, and Quebec.