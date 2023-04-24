This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: New spring meetups added since I last updated you: Phoenix, Arizona; Melbourne, Australia. Check the list for dates and times

2: Updates to points on the Links For April thread: Max Tegmark explains the reasoning behind the 6 month AI pause; North Dakota’s governor has vetoed the legislature’s plan to ban approval voting.

3: Last month I wrote Against Ice Age Civilizations, arguing that civilization probably isn’t more than 12,000 years old. Samo Burja thinks it is and arranged a Long Bet on longbets.org. If archaeologists discover something at least as impressive as Gobekli Tepe from 11,000 BC or earlier before 2043, he wins $200; otherwise I do.

4: Giving What We Can asks me to advertise that tomorrow is World Malaria Day and they're holding a fundraiser here.