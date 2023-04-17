This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: New spring meetups added since I first posted the list: Barcelona, Bloomington, Brno, Budapest, Cambridge (UK), Canberra, Grinnell, Halifax, Mexico City, Prague, Tel Aviv. Check the list for dates and times. And most meetups should now be displayed on the map on the Less Wrong Community page.

2: Comment of the week: PolymorphicWetware on how macroeconomic theories of hyperbolic economic growth relate to attempts to balance computer games.

3: I’ve recently been confronted with the question of whether or not to ban (including permaban) paid subscribers who break rules. I don’t want to create a class system where richer people are above the law, but it also seems harsh to take your money and then prevent you from using the service you paid for. My working solution will be to err towards not banning paid subscribers (or banning them for less time) in edge cases, otherwise ban them if they earn it, and refund subscription costs to anyone banned if they ask for it. I haven’t tried this yet, I don’t know how hard it is to do through Stripe, and I might ask you for Paypal if I have to. Being banned doesn’t mean I don’t like you or appreciate your support, just that the comments section is degenerating quickly and I really want to push back against that.