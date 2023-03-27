Open Thread 269
This is the weekly visible open thread.
1: Some new alignment orgs are looking for help, including a UK-based technical org interested in seed funding; they'll be seeking formal grants later but want to start up quickly. They’re looking for mid six-figures total, but not up to coordinating lots of small donors and interested in talking to people who can provide a substantial fraction of that total ($50K+). Email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com for more information.
2: European Summer Program on Rationality team is offering 10 day workshops on rationality and AI this summer in the UK for 16-20 year olds; free tuition, some travel scholarships available, see here for more details.
