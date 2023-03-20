This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Remember, your due date for this year’s Book Review Contest is April 5. You can read more, including how to enter, here.

2: I’ve recently seen several people refer to my Why Not Slow AI Progress? as an argument against trying to slow AI progress. Some people have even tried to cite me as an “authority” saying slowing AI progress is bad. Please don’t do this! I wrote that post because every few weeks someone was writing an essay saying “We should try to slow AI progress, why aren’t you doing that?” with no specifics, everyone agreed with them, and nothing got done. I wanted to try to move the discussion past that stage; instead, I just made people switch to writing essays saying “We should try to slow AI progress, why aren’t you doing that, must be because Scott’s against it”. I’m not against it, I’m just trying to explain the state of the discussion up to now.

3: Thanks to everyone who participated in Impact Certificate Mini Grants. I’ll see you in six months to ask how you’re doing!