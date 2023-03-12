This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Every year in autumn I hold a big Meetups Everywhere event, and every time people tell me I should do it more than once a year. This year we'll have a mini-Meetups-Everywhere this April. It won't be any different from the usual meetup schedule except that it'll be the Schelling time for everyone who only wants to come once every few months to come. If your city doesn't have regular meetups and you'd like to start some, this is the second best time of the year to do so. If you're a meetups organizer or want to start, please fill in this form with the date of a meetup April 11th or later. I’ll put the results up sometime in early April.

2: Related: Skyler, Mingyuan’s successor as Meetups Czar, will be hosting an online conference for meetup organizers on April 1. If you run meetups, and especially if you're planning on running your first meetup and think talking to experienced organizers would be helpful, please apply with this form.

3: Today is investors’ last chance to bid on impact certificates in our mini-grants round. Current situation: