This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: A few months ago, I said I’d write a response to Alexandros Marinos’ rebuttal to my ivermectin piece within a certain amount of time. I’ve finished the draft and it’s just waiting for some final comments by a few people. I don’t know if I’ll make the deadline, but in any case I hope to have it out within a few weeks.

2: A team from the University of East London is doing much-needed research into Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder, where people who use psychedelics continue to hallucinate for months or years after the drug has left their system. If you have this condition, they would appreciate it if you took their survey.

3: Mingyuan is stepping down after several years as ACX Meetups Czar. Many thanks to her for her service. The new Meetups Czar is Skyler from the Boston group. You can reach him at skyler@rationalitymeetups.org. If you’re a meetup organizer, please fill out his Organizer Census.