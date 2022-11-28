Open Thread 252
This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here.
1: ACX Grantee Manifold Markets is looking for new investors after some recent growth. If interested, email austin@manifold.markets for more details. Product sample below:
2: I lost my list of things I was supposed to signal-boost for this week’s Open Thread in a computer crash. If I said I would mention you, please send me another email and I’ll either edit it in here quickly or save you for next week. Sorry!
