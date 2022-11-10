This is an experimental Challenge Mode open thread. I’ll be deleting any comments below a vague and shifting quality bar, probably around the 33rd to 50th percentile of the average ACX comment. If your comment is deleted, it doesn’t mean you’re banned or should be ashamed of yourself or that I don’t like you. It just means I’m curious what will happen if I only let the highest-quality comments (according to my subjective judgment) through. I’ll moderate once every few hours while awake.

If a top-level comment gets deleted, all subcomments below it will also get deleted, so don’t feed the trolls.

Feel free to make predictions about the results (great high-quality discussion / basically feels like a normal open thread / nobody posts at all because they’re too nervous).