Open Thread 248
...
This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In other news:
1: Polymarket, Manifold, and PredictIt now have shiny interfaces for predicting the upcoming US midterm elections. In terms of the Republicans taking the Senate, Polymarket is at 65%, Manifold at 58%, PredictIt at 73%, and 538 at 49%.
2: Comment of the week is by Stephen Zerfas, describing his work on Jhourney, a startup making neurofeedback headsets that can help you reach jhana more easily (see also their FAQ). In case you ever wonder how realistic my short stories are, I did first meet Stephen and hear him explain his headset startup at a Bay Area house party.
3: I’m encountering some moderation-related technical difficulties. Some people who deserve bans haven’t gotten them, and some people who deserved short bans have gotten perma-bans. If you have been banned for longer than I said you would, feel free to email me so I can correct this.
