This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In other news:

1: Polymarket, Manifold, and PredictIt now have shiny interfaces for predicting the upcoming US midterm elections. In terms of the Republicans taking the Senate, Polymarket is at 65%, Manifold at 58%, PredictIt at 73%, and 538 at 49%.

2: Comment of the week is by Stephen Zerfas, describing his work on Jhourney, a startup making neurofeedback headsets that can help you reach jhana more easily (see also their FAQ). In case you ever wonder how realistic my short stories are, I did first meet Stephen and hear him explain his headset startup at a Bay Area house party.

3: I’m encountering some moderation-related technical difficulties. Some people who deserve bans haven’t gotten them, and some people who deserved short bans have gotten perma-bans. If you have been banned for longer than I said you would, feel free to email me so I can correct this.