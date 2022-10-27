This is an experimental mid-week visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. Also:

1: A friend who wants to do psychiatry residency in the Bay Area asks to be put in touch with past or former psych residents from Stanford, Kaiser Oakland, UCSF, or UC Davis. If you’re in that category and willing to talk, please email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com and I’ll put you in touch with her.