This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.

1: I’m wondering if the open threads would be more manageable if they happened more often, so for the next week or two I might test making the mid-week open thread available to everyone, not just subscribers. If I keep this, then I’ll figure out some other way to make it up to subscribers.

2: A message from a team working on an impact market implementation:

The impactmarkets.io team is developing version 2.0 of their platform. They are funded by the FTX Future Fund Regranting program, and have a limited budget to pay contractors. They are looking for developers that have experience with TypeScript and React (and ideally Next.js, Prisma, or tRPC) to contribute. It would be well-suited for devs that want to have a large EA-aligned impact in their free time. Pay is $0-50/hour, based on skill and volunteer interest. Book a call with them or join their Discord to learn more or apply.

3: Comment of the week is KillerBee explaining why he supports the California bill that restricts use of rap lyrics as criminal evidence. Also, Unsigned Integer gives the best explanation I’ve ever heard for why increases in the minimum wage might not decrease employment (it’s nominal wage rigidity).