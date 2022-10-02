This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In this week’s news:

1: I’m trying to collect information on how last year’s ACX Grants winners are doing. I should have emailed everyone involved a form, but I know that the emails to Michael Sklar and 1DaySooner bounced, and based on how few responses I’ve gotten I worry some others have as well. If this is you, please fill in this form by October 15. If you didn’t get an ACX Grant last year, no need to worry about this.

2: The Motte, a culture and politics subreddit which is a descendant of the old SSC Subreddit Culture War Thread, has moved off Reddit because of censorship worries. It’s now at themotte.org. You always worry about losing users during a move, but I see their main weekly thread is at 1766 comments and counting, so it looks like it’s going all right! They say:

This website is a place for people who want to move past shady thinking and test their ideas in a court of people who don't all share the same biases. Our goal is to optimize for light, not heat; this is a group effort, and all commentators are asked to do their part.

3: Matt G, who comments here as “Vaniver”, invited me and some friends over to try the stew mentioned in Universe Hopping Through Substack. I can report that it was okay. Thank you Vaniver for your commitment to empiricism!

4: Comments of the week: Resident Contrarian corrects/clarifies the way some Christians use the term “inspired”, and Shaked on “stair vs. elevator” predictions.

5: Based on recent events, I’m going to bring back the thing where the bottom comment on the open thread is a place for Russian and Ukrainian readers who need help eg fleeing their countries to coordinate with Westerners and each other. I hope you are all okay, please let me know if there’s any way to help.