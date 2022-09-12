Open Thread 241
This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In this week’s news:
1: Book Review Contest winners should have received their money and subscriptions. If you think you should have, but haven’t, email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com. I haven’t received payment details for Roger or Chaostician; please email me, and if you’ve already tried emailing me please include “This is a genuine nonspam message” in your email to make sure my spam filter didn’t get it.
2: Worldwide ACX meetup season continues. This week there will be meetups in Sydney on Thursday, Ottawa on Friday, Cambridge (UK) / DC / San Jose / Atlanta on Saturday, and Berkeley / SF / Toronto / New Haven / Chicago on Sunday - plus many more. See the meetups list for details.
3: I said I’d put this on the last classifieds thread and then forgot - Surf is “a platform for helping people make new friends”; they’re interested in users and advice on how to make it better.
