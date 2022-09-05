This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In this week’s news:

1: Quantified Uncertainty Research Institute (forecasting, prediction markets, etc) is hiring a product manager, software engineer, and programming language engineer, see their webpage for details.

2: Worldwide ACX meetup season continues. This week there will be meetups in Singapore on Tuesday, Portland on Friday, Boston and Vienna on Saturday, NYC and Baltimore and Miami on Sunday - plus many more. See the meetups list for details.