1. I've decided to publish ten more book reviews the next ten Fridays. The new finalists are . . . haha, just kidding! The 2022 Book Review Contest is over. Please vote for your favorite here. No fancy voting system this year, just pick one. In case you’ve forgotten your options, they are:

2: The ACX podcast team is involved in a new project, Radio Bostrom, broadcasting works by futurist philosopher Nick Bostrom.

3: In case you missed it, Astral Codex Ten is having in-person meetups in about two hundred cities worldwide. This coming week’s biggest meetups include Canberra on Wednesday, Helsinki on Saturday, and Tel Aviv next Sunday - but there are also many more, check here for the full list.