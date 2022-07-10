This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In this week’s news:

1: Spencer Greenberg is a former ACX Grants winner and generally great person. He is now running a mini-grants-program of his own. He encourages applications from “anyone who has a project or idea aimed at having a big positive impact on the future of the world (grant sizes starting at $10,000, but going up to a conceivable maximum of $500,000)”. Read more and apply here.

2: Speaking of turning money into big positive impacts on the future, Sam Altman writes in to say he enjoyed the recent book review of The Future Of Fusion Energy, and that he predicts Helion (the fusion startup he’s a leading investor in) has a 85% chance of Q > 1 D-T fusion by 2024, and a 65% chance of Q > 1 D-He3 fusion by 2026.