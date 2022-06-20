Open Thread 229
This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In this week’s news:
1: More salvos in AI scaling conversation: Jacob Buckman on naive scaling and on failure cases.
2: Thanks to everyone who said hi to me at Solstice yesterday. And sorry if I was a little too argumentative sometimes - I’m trying to get better!
