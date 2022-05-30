Open Thread 226
...
This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In this week’s news:
1: There will be a three-day Human Aligned AI Summer School program in Prague in August. It’s a aimed at “researchers interested in learning more about AI alignment topics, PhD students, researchers working in ML/AI outside academia, talented students, [and] inter-disciplinary researchers”. Apply here before June 19.
2: Related: the rationalist/EA community has a week-long program on rationality at Oxford this summer for mathematically talented youth (ages 16 - 20). Past speakers have included Scott Aaronson and Stephen Wolfram, this year’s speakers TBD. This one is free, travel stipends potentially available if needed. If interested, apply here before June 12.
3: Rob Wiblin says you can get a free copy of various effective altruism related books by signing up for the 80,000 Hours newsletter.
