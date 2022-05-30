This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In this week’s news:

1: There will be a three-day Human Aligned AI Summer School program in Prague in August. It’s a aimed at “researchers interested in learning more about AI alignment topics, PhD students, researchers working in ML/AI outside academia, talented students, [and] inter-disciplinary researchers”. Apply here before June 19.

2: Related: the rationalist/EA community has a week-long program on rationality at Oxford this summer for mathematically talented youth (ages 16 - 20). Past speakers have included Scott Aaronson and Stephen Wolfram, this year’s speakers TBD. This one is free, travel stipends potentially available if needed. If interested, apply here before June 12.

3: Rob Wiblin says you can get a free copy of various effective altruism related books by signing up for the 80,000 Hours newsletter.