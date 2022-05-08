Open Thread 223
This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. In this week’s news:
1: Based on your ratings, I’ve selected twelve finalists for the Book Review Contest, and will be posting one every Friday from now until July.
2: Comment of the week is hiddenhare on UX (and the thread below). But also, Vim:
3D video games are running enough math to compute and draw an entire three-dimensional world with tens of millions of triangles and complex interacting physics, and they're doing it SIXTY TIMES EVERY SECOND (at least! More than twice that if you're using a 144Hz monitor). That is, they're doing it once every ~16.67 miliseconds. (6.95ms at 144 frames per second). Consider that fact, next time you open some boring 2D software on your computer and it takes a couple seconds to load a dozen flat buttons and images, and then you click on a menu and it inexplicably hitches for a few hundred milliseconds.
This is a pretty striking observation and I’m interested in hearing people’s thoughts on what’s up.
