This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the unofficial ACX community subreddit, Discord, or bulletin board. Also:

1: Philip Tetlock (of Superforecasting fame) and his team are running a new tournament that combines forecasting and persuasion. They want people who are familiar with x-risk and willing to spend ~3 hours a week for a few months thinking/talking about it. People selected to participate will get $2,000 to $10,000 (and some people can win $2,000 as a prize just for applying). See here for more information and to apply.

2: Comments of the week: Snav explains why he finds Lacan interesting and useful, and Hivewired tries the same thing over on her own blog.

3: New AI alignment group Conjecture is hiring researchers, engineers, developers, and an office manager.