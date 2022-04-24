This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the unofficial ACX community subreddit, Discord, or bulletin board. Also:

1: ALTER is looking to hire a mathematician to work with Vanessa Kosoy on her AI alignment research. Competitive salary, can work remotely.

2: UC Berkeley Effective Altruism is holding an undergraduate AI Safety Distillation Contest, ie can you write up good comprehensible summaries of AI safety topics? First prize is $2,500, click the link for more.

3: I have to hand it to all of you - you did an incredible job rating book reviews, and my hare-brained plan of asking you to just pick something at random and rate it worked perfectly. I don’t especially need more ratings, but due to my personal schedule I probably won’t get around to launching the contest for another week or two, so feel free to add more anyway. You can find instructions in section 1 here.