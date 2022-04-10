This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the unofficial ACX community subreddit, Discord, or bulletin board. Also:

1: ACX is having spring meetups in seventy cities this coming month; see this post for details.

2: Thanks to the 141 (!) of you who entered the book review contest. I’m currently processing entries and trying to figure out what to do with them; expect more information in the next few weeks.

3: Along with Mantic Mondays and Model City Mondays, I’m shifting all the AI stuff to Machine Alignment Mondays. If all the nerdy rationalist topics are concentrated in one weekday, everyone will know how much of that to expect and won’t worry that it’s crowding out other content. I understand some of this stuff is less popular than our regular fare, but I think it’s important, and I’m willing to spend accrued social capital to get it in front of you. Consider this my guarantee that the spending will happen at a sustainable rate, and I’m not planning some kind of crazy stimulus program that will cause social capital hyperinflation and lead to people exchanging wheelbarrows of social capital for one roll of toilet paper.