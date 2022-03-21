Open Thread 216
This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild - or post about whatever else you want. Also:
1: I’ve gotten some requests from Russian/Ukranian readers in various stages of fleeing their countries. I’m still trying to figure out the best ways to help, but until I do, I’m going to make the first comment below a Russian/Ukrainian Community Help Coordination Comment Subthread. If you’re a Russian or Ukrainian trying to escape the war, or someone who can provide help (money? a place to stay? immigration advice?), go there to coordinate.
2: Many people’s yearly subscriptions to the blog expired in January and February. If you think you have a subscription, but you didn’t see this week’s Hidden Open Thread or the subscriber-only story “The Onion Knight”, your subscription has expired and you might want to consider resubscribing.
