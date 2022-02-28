This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-culture-wars, even-numbered threads will be culture-wars-allowed. This one is odd-numbered, so be careful. Otherwise, post about anything else you want. Also:

1: Eli Lifland and Misha Yagudin have asked me to announce the Impactful Forecasting Prize, with $2,000 for first prize and more money available for other winners. Read the rules (bolded link above), write up forecasts on one of these Metaculus questions and submit via this form by March 11. They’ll also be having a meetup in Gather on March 2.

2: Thanks to everyone who attended to the Austin meetup today! As for the rest of you, probably I’ll see you at the next one, after you inevitably move to Austin like everyone else.