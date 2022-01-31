This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is odd-numbered, so be careful. Otherwise, post about anything else you want. Also:

1: Several good comments on the Poverty and Infant EEG post, eg Rahien Din:

I can actually offer some operator-level expertise! I am a board-certified pediatric epileptologist, and can describe what EEG actually is and what it is purported to measure. And why this study is bullshit. I hit the comment length limit so this will have to be threaded out [read more]

But see also this response by one of the study coauthors.

But also, a few people including Lehm point out I was sloppy on my description of how National Academy of Sciences membership affects the requirement for peer review. And AMac78 on how much money the participants made.

2: And thanks to everyone who participated in the Classified Thread. A few highlights:

- Nectome hiring a lab assistant for brain preservation work

- ML engineer looking for work in AI alignment (and other ML engineers: 1, 2, 3)

- Rob Miles needs volunteer writers for his AI alignment explainer project

- Steve Hsu’s Genomic Prediction needs coders and data scientists

- Rachel was my wedding photographer and is very good, hire her for your photos

- Jason Crawford’s holding a Progress Studies conference in Austin March 4-6.

- Lots of cool people to date

- Or if dating isn’t your style, how about a nice calculus textbook?

If you missed the Classifieds thread, you can always use the Classifieds Forum on the unofficial ACX fan bulletin board Data Secrets Lox.

