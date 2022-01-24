This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild - or post about whatever else you want. Also:

1: Comment of the week is from Richard Ngo, who helpfully corrects some of my discussion of his dialogue with Eliezer Yudkowsky:

1. Scott describes my position as similar to Eric Drexler's CAIS framework. But Drexler's main focus is modularity, which he claims leads to composite systems that aren't dangerously agentic. Whereas I instead expect unified non-modular AGIs; for more, see https://www.alignmentforum.org/posts/HvNAmkXPTSoA4dvzv/comments-on-cais 2. Scott describes non-agentic AI as one which "doesn't realize the universe exists, or something to that effect? It just likes connecting premises to conclusions." A framing I prefer: non-agentic AI (or, synonymously, non-goal-directed) as AI that's very good at pattern-matching, but lacks a well-developed motivational system. [continue reading full comment here]

Some people have requested guidance for when you can advertise your own blog/website/etc in the comments here.

Don't forget to resubmit and summarize your proposals for Grants ++.