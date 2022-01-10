Open Thread 206
...
|495
This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild - or post about whatever else you want. Also:
1: If you received an ACX Grant, you should either have already been approached by me about how to get paid, or else you’ll be approached soon by a representative of CEA about this. If you haven’t heard from either of us by 1/20, something has gone wrong and you should email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com.
2: I should also have paid all the grants evaluators who requested payment. If I haven’t, something has gone wrong and you should email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com.
