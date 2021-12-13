Open Thread 202

This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild - or post about whatever else you want. Also:

1: Corrections from Monday’s Model Cities post - Praxis only received about $4 million in funding, and not directly from Thiel. I regret the error and am trying to get more information on their perspective. Also, since I last wrote about the Honduran political situation, the vote projections have changed, and the right-wingers will probably have at least 1/3 of Congress votes, preventing their opponents from getting the 2/3 majority they would need to legislatively oppose ZEDEs. I’ll have more about this next time I write about model cities.

2: Thanks again to Lars for his recent Georgism posts. He wants me to add that he found the Hagman citation he was looking for, and it is “a giant anti-Georgist diatribe written as an authorial self-insert fan fiction, IN SPACE, confidently expounding upon how an LVT experiment failed on the planet Mars”.

3: And several readers commented that they had been “georgepilled” - they ought to know that the historically accurate term is “seen the cat”. Somebody even made a mock Gadsen flag about it: