Open Thread 196

This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild - or post about whatever else you want. Also:
1: We’re finally done with meetup season (except Skopje, which has one scheduled for December, but which I am officially declaring Doesn’t Count). If you organized or attended a meetup, Mingyuan would like you to fill out a survey on your experience. And thank you for bearing with the lower frequency of posts while I was in Europe.
2: Remember there might still be unofficial meetups in your city year-round and you should get in touch with your local organizer (maybe you can find their information here?)
