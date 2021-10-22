Open Thread 195 + Cambridge/Edinburgh Meetups This Weekend

This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is odd-numbered, so be careful. Otherwise, post about anything else you want. Also:

1: Cambridge meetup this Saturday, October 23, 1 PM, at proper.event.wiring, aka near the Jesus Green Skatepark.

2: Edinburgh meetup this Sunday, October 24, 5 PM, at LAST SECOND CHANGE it's now at Le Monde on George Street sorry everyone.

3: Comment of the week is nickiter, Kevin Jackson, and everyone else who pointed out that people can die of hypothermia at surprisingly high temperatures - and I guess I have no evidence that temperature effects on heart attacks can’t start at surprisingly high temperatures either. I’ve updated to believe that a lot of the sub-Saharan African hypothermia deaths may in fact be cold-related and not flu.