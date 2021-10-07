This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is odd-numbered, so be careful. Otherwise, post about anything else you want. Also:

1: Berlin meetup this Saturday, October 9, 1 PM, at directly.packing.pardon, aka the Südplateau in Fritz-Schloss-Park.

2: And Paris meetup this Sunday, October 10, 5 PM, at rotonde.tartiner.éloigner, aka the top of Trocadero park, West of Musée de l'Homme, near the pond, here . There should be a big ACX sign. Please feel free to come to either of these even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc, etc, etc. Mingyuan has added a Bangkok meetup, so if you’re in Thailand check it out. And regardless of where you are, check the spreadsheet to find the closest meetup to you.

3: We’re still not 100% done with meetups, but in the interests of getting an early start, coordinator Mingyuan would like to know what you thought of your local meetup - please take her survey, especially if you were an organizer.