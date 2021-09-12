Open Thread 189
...
This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is odd-numbered, so be careful. Otherwise, post about anything else you want. Also:
1: I’m away this month visiting meetups, so expect posts here to be slightly lighter and further apart, sorry. Next on my schedule is Lisbon (Saturday 9/18 at 5) and Madrid (very tentatively 9/25 at 11), I’ll continue to provide updates. And check the master spreadsheet, where new meetups are still coming in (most recently Cebu in the Philippines).
2: Effective altruist organization Open Phil is offering scholarships to interested-in-effective-altruism international undergrads applying to top US and UK universities. See here for more information.
