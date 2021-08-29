This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is odd-numbered, so be careful. Otherwise, post about anything else you want. Also:

1: Thanks to everyone who came to the Berkeley meetup yesterday (~125 people!) and especially to the organizers (Mingyuan, Miranda, Ruby, Oli, sorry if I’m forgetting anyone). Here’s a Facebook group if you want to stay in touch about future Bay Area meetups. And I have some updates to conversations I had with people yesterday which I put in a comment below.

2: Since the last post, meetups have been added in Bangalore, Tokyo, and Ife (Nigeria), and a lot of existing meetups have changed times/dates/places, so please check the spreadsheet to make sure the last thing you read about meetups is still up to date.

3: If you’re an organizer, Mingyuan will probably be sending you a survey sometime after your meetup date. It will ask how many people came to your meetup, so please try to get a rough count.

4: