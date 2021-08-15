Open Thread 185
This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is odd-numbered, so be careful. Otherwise, post about anything else you want. Also:
1: Thanks to everyone who volunteered to organize a local meetup. You have about one more day to sign up if you haven’t already.
2: Comment of the Week probably has to be Richard Hanania’s response to my critique of his theory, though I’m not convinced for the reasons explored in the thread underneath.
