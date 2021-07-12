Open Thread 180
...
This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild - or post about whatever else you want. Also:
1: Deiseach is banned for one day, and jstr given a warning, for their exchange in Hidden Open Thread 178.5. Probably many other people should be banned or warned, but given that there’s no Report Comment function here I don’t have a great way of hearing about it. At some point I might try to figure out a solution.
2: Thanks to everyone who sent in surveys for the reader survey. My current plan is to process the last few submissions over the next few days, post a final check to make sure everything is as expected on Tuesday or Wednesday, then post all the surveys around Friday. This is not a promise, and sorry for any delays that might pop up here.
3: I didn’t know this when writing the Book Review Winners post, but Boštjan, who wrote the review of Double Fold, has a whole blog about book-preservation-related issues, The Fate Of Books. If you enjoyed the review, consider checking it out. And although I’m posting this one in particular here because I missed it, also check out the blogs of the various other winners and finalists, which are posted on the thread.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.