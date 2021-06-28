This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild - or post about whatever else you want. Also:

1. Noah Smith responded to my post on Jewish achievement. I'll look over it more closely later and maybe have more of a response, but for now you can read it here.

2. In case you missed it, I'm planning on letting people survey the ACX readership, especially researchers doing some kind of psychology/social sciences project. Somebody mentioned that my previous timeline might have been overly ambitious because some people might need to run questions by an IRB first. If that's you, please send me an email saying so, so that I can consider whether to lengthen my timeline.