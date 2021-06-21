This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is odd-numbered, so be careful. Otherwise, post about anything else you want. Also:

1: You probably saw this already, but voting is open for Book Review Contest winners.

2: I asked subscribers to review and comment on a draft post for this week. I got lots of good suggestions for things to change, so many that it might take me a while. Don’t expect it up for another week or two, sorry.