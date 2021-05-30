This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild - or post about whatever else you want. Also:

1: The Bay Area will be having its first post-pandemic ACX meetup in June (fully vaccinated people only, please!) Sunday, June 13, 2 PM. 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117 (a private residence; there will be lots of outdoor space for people who don’t want to socialize indoors). I’ll be there. So will David Friedman and probably a lot of other people. You are welcome even if you’re a new reader, even if you’re not in “typical” ACX demographics, even if this is your first meetup, and even if you’re boring and bad at socializing. Come celebrate that we’re allowed to gather again and that our community has made it through mostly intact.

2: The Centre for Effective Altruism has lots of career openings right now. If you’re interested in effective altruism, take a look at their page, or their AMA about working there. Warning 1 - sometimes these positions can be really competitive, but they appreciate extra applicants anyway. Warning 2 - I dropped the ball on this and the deadline for some of these is Tuesday, so you might want to act fast. [update: also Open Philanthropy Project]

3: I'm trying to come up with a way to gradually open my psychiatric practice to new patients without being overwhelmed or getting lots of people who read this blog. My current strategy is to only accept referrals from therapists. If you're a therapist in California and you want to refer me telemedicine patients who meet my suitability requirements, email me at scott[at]lorienpsych[dot]com and we'll talk about it. I'm trying to offer affordable/sliding-scale fees, and would be especially happy to take uninsured patients who are having trouble affording care elsewhere. Please only one patient per therapist per week, I want to keep this slow and sustainable.