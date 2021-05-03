Share this postOpen Thread 170astralcodexten.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailOpen Thread 170...May 3, 202127698Share this postOpen Thread 170astralcodexten.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThis is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild. Otherwise, post about whatever you want.Like this post698Share this postOpen Thread 170astralcodexten.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.