This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is even-numbered, so go wild. Otherwise, post about whatever you want. Also:

1. Several people brought up ethical issues about my post last week on DNP and mitochondrial uncoupling. In order to help me form a policy on this, I've made a survey about it, which you can find at the bottom of this post. I'm not going to talk about it more for now so that I don't bias your survey answers, but I might discuss it more in the future.

2. Please don't email me with an invitation to be on your podcast. I will not be on any podcast.

3. Thanks to everyone who sent in a book review (more than 100 people!). The contest is now closed unless I specifically gave you permission to submit something late. I'm trying to figure out a good way to judge 100 book reviews (I was expecting more like 10) and once I figure it out, I'll start posting them, probably mid- to late- March. My current plan is to start by posting them without your name, so that people will judge them blinded, and then say who wrote all of them at the end. If anyone objects to this on the grounds that they're (temporarily) not being credited for their work, let me know by email and we'll figure something out.

4. Comment of the week is Cerastes on the biology of warm-bloodedness: "For the same body mass, a mammal typically uses ~10x the food and oxygen of a comparable reptile". Also, pigs have defective uncoupling proteins! (still looking for answers to the questions in Gašo's comment below)

5. My links post included a story about a potential new malaria vaccine. While the gist was more or less true, it had some odd emphases and missteps. I recommend this followup by Kelsey Piper which examines it in more depth.

6. I’m a little worried about the Comment Highlights posts, because they broadcast things people said down in the comments where nobody would ever read them out to the entire Internet. I'm not sure how to solve this aside from not posting Comment Highlights, which would be sad - I don't really want to keep a register of people who do vs. don't want to be highlighted, because that would require me to keep, maintain, and constantly consult a list of thousands of names. I'm open to suggestions on how to handle this. For now, if you don't want a comment highlighted, you can start with "don't highlight" and I'll respect that. If you don't want to do that, or think you'll forget, don't post comments you don't want highlighted. I've added some questions about this to the survey.

7. The previously-mentioned Recent ACX Issues Survey is at https://forms.gle/K1KihqjVciKPLHDd8 . Please take it if you have a few minutes and want to weigh in on some of these topics.