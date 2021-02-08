This is the weekly visible open thread. Odd-numbered open threads will be no-politics, even-numbered threads will be politics-allowed. This one is odd-numbered, so be careful. Otherwise, post about anything else you want. Also:

1. I understand Substack is still working on various concerns about the commenting system. While you’re waiting, if your specific concern is about getting reply emails when people heart your comments, “you can set up a filter to delete emails from reaction@mg1.substack.com. Reply notifications come from a different email address, forum@mg1.substack.com, so they won't be affected.” Thanks to u/HonestyIsForTheBirds from the subreddit for this tip.